Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 1664.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1716.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN) opened at 1680.35 and closed at 1664.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1750 and a low of 1675. The market capitalization of the company is 271,851.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2005.45 and the 52-week low is 439.35. On the BSE, a total of 149,259 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1716.2, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1664.5

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the stock price is 1716.2 with a percent change of 3.11 and a net change of 51.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.11% or 51.7. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1664.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy had a volume of 149,259 shares and closed at a price of 1664.5.

