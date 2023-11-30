Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 1040.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at 1084.75 and closed at 1052.45. The stock reached a high of 1122.9 and a low of 1021.05. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 164,858.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2185.3, while the 52-week low is 439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 385,485 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1022, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 1022. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.75, which means the stock has decreased by 18.75.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.42%
3 Months4.43%
6 Months6.55%
YTD-46.08%
1 Year-48.23%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1044.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

The current stock price of Adani Green Energy is 1044.95, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% from the previous trading session and has gained 4.2 points.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1052.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 385,485. The closing price for the day was 1052.45.

