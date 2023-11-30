Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1084.75 and closed at ₹1052.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1122.9 and a low of ₹1021.05. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹164,858.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2185.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The stock had a trading volume of 385,485 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹1022. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹18.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.42%
|3 Months
|4.43%
|6 Months
|6.55%
|YTD
|-46.08%
|1 Year
|-48.23%
The current stock price of Adani Green Energy is ₹1044.95, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% from the previous trading session and has gained 4.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 385,485. The closing price for the day was ₹1052.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!