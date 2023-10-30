Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹875.95 and closed at ₹871.5. The stock had a high of ₹885 and a low of ₹868.05. The market cap of the company is ₹139,299.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,259.15 and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|233.0
|-3.55
|-1.5
|251.5
|161.2
|225932.32
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|199.5
|-1.5
|-0.75
|208.9
|153.34
|185546.58
|Adani Green Energy
|882.3
|10.8
|1.24
|2259.15
|439.35
|139759.19
|Adani Power
|352.5
|-1.6
|-0.45
|410.0
|132.55
|135957.1
|Adani Energy Solutions
|760.85
|-3.65
|-0.48
|3385.3
|630.0
|84872.26
The low price of Adani Green Energy stock today is ₹868.05, while the high price is ₹886.9.
As of the current data, the Adani Green Energy stock is priced at ₹883.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value, and a net change of 12.15 points. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement, gaining value in the market.
Click here for Adani Green Energy Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|233.5
|-3.05
|-1.29
|251.5
|161.2
|226417.15
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|198.55
|-2.45
|-1.22
|208.9
|153.34
|184663.03
|Adani Green Energy
|880.05
|8.55
|0.98
|2259.15
|439.35
|139402.78
|Adani Power
|356.0
|1.9
|0.54
|410.0
|132.55
|137307.03
|Adani Energy Solutions
|765.3
|0.8
|0.1
|3385.3
|630.0
|85368.65
The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹880.9, which represents a 1.08% increase. The net change is 9.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹868.05, while the high price reached ₹885.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,578. The closing price for the shares was ₹871.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!