Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 871.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 875.95 and closed at 871.5. The stock had a high of 885 and a low of 868.05. The market cap of the company is 139,299.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,259.15 and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC233.0-3.55-1.5251.5161.2225932.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India199.5-1.5-0.75208.9153.34185546.58
Adani Green Energy882.310.81.242259.15439.35139759.19
Adani Power352.5-1.6-0.45410.0132.55135957.1
Adani Energy Solutions760.85-3.65-0.483385.3630.084872.26
30 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Green Energy stock today is 868.05, while the high price is 886.9.

30 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹883.65, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹871.5

As of the current data, the Adani Green Energy stock is priced at 883.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value, and a net change of 12.15 points. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement, gaining value in the market.

Click here for Adani Green Energy Profit Loss

30 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹880.9, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹871.5

The current data of Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 880.9, which represents a 1.08% increase. The net change is 9.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was 868.05, while the high price reached 885.

30 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹871.5 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Adani Green Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,578. The closing price for the shares was 871.5.

