Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Green Energy was ₹1724.55, while the close price was ₹1716.2. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1724.55, and the lowest price was ₹1674.2. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹266,085.78 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1760.35 and ₹439.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 160,888 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1679.8, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The stock has experienced a net change of -36.4.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 160,888 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,716.2.
