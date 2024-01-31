Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 1716.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1679.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Green Energy was 1724.55, while the close price was 1716.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 1724.55, and the lowest price was 1674.2. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 266,085.78 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1760.35 and 439.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 160,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1679.8, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹1716.2

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1679.8, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The stock has experienced a net change of -36.4.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1716.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 160,888 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,716.2.

