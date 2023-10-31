Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars on the Stock Market

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹875.95 and closed at ₹871.5. The stock had a high of ₹939.8 and a low of ₹868.05. The market capitalization for Adani Green Energy is currently ₹144,883.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,259.15, and the 52-week low is ₹439.35. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 212,930 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is ₹928, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 13.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% and the net change in price is 13.35 rupees. This indicates that the stock has experienced some upward movement. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy recorded a volume of 212,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹871.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!