Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 914.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 928 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy

On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 875.95 and closed at 871.5. The stock had a high of 939.8 and a low of 868.05. The market capitalization for Adani Green Energy is currently 144,883.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,259.15, and the 52-week low is 439.35. The BSE volume for Adani Green Energy was 212,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹928, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹914.65

The current data for Adani Green Energy stock shows that the price is 928, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 13.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% and the net change in price is 13.35 rupees. This indicates that the stock has experienced some upward movement. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹871.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy recorded a volume of 212,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 871.5.

