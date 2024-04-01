Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at 1887.65, up 2.93% from yesterday's 1833.95

12 min read . 06:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 1833.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1887.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock price opened at 1837.25 and closed at 1824.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1861.45 and a low of 1819.5. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is 290,503.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2016, and the 52-week low is 796. The BSE volume for the day was 75,531 shares.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1887.65, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Today, Adani Green Energy stock closed at 1887.65, marking a 2.93% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1833.95. The net change in the stock price was 53.7. This indicates positive momentum and growth in the stock price of Adani Green Energy.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC342.256.31.88360.35166.65331868.4
Adani Green Energy1887.6553.72.932016.0796.0299009.89
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.02.951.06298.95164.06260416.26
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power406.912.753.23433.2182.45130085.6
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock had a low of 1859 and a high of 1909.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST Adani Green Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Green Energy Ltd's stock has a 52-week low price of 795.60 and a 52-week high price of 2018.95. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1896.9, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1896.9, with a 3.43% increase in value, representing a net change of 62.95. The stock has shown positive momentum and gained value in the recent trading period.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC343.457.52.23360.35166.65333032.0
Adani Green Energy1892.1558.23.172016.0796.0299722.71
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.453.41.23298.95164.06260834.78
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.613.453.41433.2182.45130309.39
01 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1890, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1890 with a 3.06% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 56.05 points.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1909.45 and a low of 1859 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1890.25, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1890.25 with a 3.07% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 56.3 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1844.30
10 Days1855.58
20 Days1881.83
50 Days1820.30
100 Days1577.42
300 Days1270.18
01 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price today was 1859 and the high price was 1909.45.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1893.85, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1893.85, experiencing a 3.27% increase, with a net change of 59.9.

01 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC341.855.91.76360.35166.65331480.53
Adani Green Energy1888.554.552.972016.0796.0299144.53
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.01.950.7298.95164.06259486.2
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.313.153.34433.2182.45130213.48
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1887.1, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1887.1, reflecting a 2.9% increase. This translates to a net change of 53.15.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1859 and a high of 1909.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
01 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1892.45, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1892.45, with a percent change of 3.19% and a net change of 58.5. The stock has shown positive growth in the recent trading session.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC340.74.751.41360.35166.65330365.42
Adani Green Energy1892.758.753.22016.0796.0299809.83
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.351.30.47298.95164.06258881.66
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power406.111.953.03433.2182.45129829.84
01 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1859 and a high of 1909.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1890.6, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1890.6, with a percent change of 3.09 and a net change of 56.65. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. Investors may be showing interest in the company, potentially due to positive developments or market sentiment towards renewable energy stocks.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC338.82.850.85360.35166.65328523.05
Adani Green Energy1892.7558.83.212016.0796.0299817.75
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.51.450.52298.95164.06259021.17
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power404.410.252.6433.2182.45129286.35
01 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1894, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1894, reflecting a 3.27% increase in value with a net change of 60.05. This data indicates a positive performance for the stock in the current trading period.

01 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1859 and a high of 1909.45 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1895.95, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1895.95, with a 3.38% increase in value. This represents a net change of 62 points.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months15.58%
6 Months81.26%
YTD14.91%
1 Year105.19%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1833.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1833.95 with a 0.53% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.7 points.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1824.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy's BSE volume was 75,531 shares with a closing price of 1824.25.

