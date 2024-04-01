Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at 1887.65, up 2.93% from yesterday's 1833.95

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock price opened at ₹1837.25 and closed at ₹1824.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1861.45 and a low of ₹1819.5. The market capitalization of Adani Green Energy is ₹290,503.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2016, and the 52-week low is ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 75,531 shares.
Today, Adani Green Energy stock closed at ₹1887.65, marking a 2.93% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1833.95. The net change in the stock price was ₹53.7. This indicates positive momentum and growth in the stock price of Adani Green Energy.
Adani Green Energy stock had a low of ₹1859 and a high of ₹1909.45 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Ltd's stock has a 52-week low price of 795.60 and a 52-week high price of 2018.95. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1896.9, with a 3.43% increase in value, representing a net change of 62.95. The stock has shown positive momentum and gained value in the recent trading period.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1890 with a 3.06% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 56.05 points.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1909.45 and a low of ₹1859 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1890.25 with a 3.07% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 56.3 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Adani Green Energy stock's low price today was ₹1859 and the high price was ₹1909.45.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1893.85, experiencing a 3.27% increase, with a net change of 59.9.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1887.1, reflecting a 2.9% increase. This translates to a net change of ₹53.15.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1859 and a high of ₹1909.45 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1892.45, with a percent change of 3.19% and a net change of 58.5. The stock has shown positive growth in the recent trading session.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1859 and a high of ₹1909.45 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1890.6, with a percent change of 3.09 and a net change of 56.65. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. Investors may be showing interest in the company, potentially due to positive developments or market sentiment towards renewable energy stocks.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1894, reflecting a 3.27% increase in value with a net change of 60.05. This data indicates a positive performance for the stock in the current trading period.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1859 and a high of ₹1909.45 on the current trading day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1895.95, with a 3.38% increase in value. This represents a net change of 62 points.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1833.95 with a 0.53% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.7 points.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy's BSE volume was 75,531 shares with a closing price of ₹1824.25.
