Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1833.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1846.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1844.8 and closed at 1833.3. The high for the day was 1864 and the low was 1812.2. The market capitalization stood at 292,531.2 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 211,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2260 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1833.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1864 & 1812.2 yesterday to end at 1846.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.