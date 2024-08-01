Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1844.8 and closed at ₹1833.3. The high for the day was ₹1864 and the low was ₹1812.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹292,531.2 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 211,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 348.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1864 & ₹1812.2 yesterday to end at ₹1846.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend