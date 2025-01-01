Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1072.4 and closed at ₹1078.05, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1072.4 and a low of ₹1030 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹164,850.3 crore, the company continues to be a significant player in the market. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9, with a trading volume of 282,198 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 116.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1072.4 & ₹1030 yesterday to end at ₹1041. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend