Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1809.65 and closed at ₹1807.7. The high for the day was ₹1812 and the low was ₹1780. The market capitalization stood at ₹283,240.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,874.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 66.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 485 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1812 & ₹1780 yesterday to end at ₹1807.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.