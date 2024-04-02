Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1859, reached a high of ₹1909.45, and closed at ₹1833.95. The market cap stood at ₹299009.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2016 and a low of ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 30950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1883.7, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1883.7 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Green Energy Board Meetings
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock's high price for the day was ₹1905.9, while the low price was ₹1872.8.
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1884.25 with a net change of -3.4 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1844.30
|10 Days
|1855.58
|20 Days
|1881.83
|50 Days
|1820.30
|100 Days
|1577.42
|300 Days
|1271.57
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1905.9 and a low of ₹1872.8 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1888, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1888 with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|343.2
|0.95
|0.28
|360.35
|166.65
|332789.58
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.1
|-4.55
|-0.24
|2016.0
|796.0
|298289.16
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.0
|-1.0
|-0.36
|298.95
|164.06
|259486.2
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|409.95
|3.05
|0.75
|433.2
|182.45
|131060.68
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1885, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1885 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Green Energy News
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1905.9 and a low of ₹1872.8 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1882.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1882.15 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|342.9
|0.65
|0.19
|360.35
|166.65
|332498.68
|Adani Green Energy
|1880.95
|-6.7
|-0.35
|2016.0
|796.0
|297948.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.4
|0.4
|0.14
|298.95
|164.06
|260788.28
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|410.75
|3.85
|0.95
|433.2
|182.45
|131316.44
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock's today's high price was ₹1905.9 and the low price was ₹1872.8.
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1874, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1874 with a percent change of -0.72% and a net change of -13.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|341.55
|-0.7
|-0.2
|360.35
|166.65
|331189.63
|Adani Green Energy
|1875.25
|-12.4
|-0.66
|2016.0
|796.0
|297045.69
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.2
|-0.8
|-0.29
|298.95
|164.06
|259672.21
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|409.0
|2.1
|0.52
|433.2
|182.45
|130756.97
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1879.15, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1879.15, experiencing a decrease of 0.45% with a net change of -8.5.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹1878.85 and the high price was ₹1905.90.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1889.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1887.65
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1889.85 with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.12. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|15.36%
|6 Months
|91.29%
|YTD
|18.24%
|1 Year
|114.3%
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1887.65, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹1833.95
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1887.65 with a percent change of 2.93, resulting in a net change of 53.7.
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1833.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 30950 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1833.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!