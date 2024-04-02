Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1859, reached a high of ₹1909.45, and closed at ₹1833.95. The market cap stood at ₹299009.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2016 and a low of ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 30950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1883.7 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Green Energy Board Meetings
Adani Green Energy stock's high price for the day was ₹1905.9, while the low price was ₹1872.8.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1884.25 with a net change of -3.4 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1844.30
|10 Days
|1855.58
|20 Days
|1881.83
|50 Days
|1820.30
|100 Days
|1577.42
|300 Days
|1271.57
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1905.9 and a low of ₹1872.8 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1888 with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|343.2
|0.95
|0.28
|360.35
|166.65
|332789.58
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.1
|-4.55
|-0.24
|2016.0
|796.0
|298289.16
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.0
|-1.0
|-0.36
|298.95
|164.06
|259486.2
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|409.95
|3.05
|0.75
|433.2
|182.45
|131060.68
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1885 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Green Energy News
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1905.9 and a low of ₹1872.8 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1882.15 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|342.9
|0.65
|0.19
|360.35
|166.65
|332498.68
|Adani Green Energy
|1880.95
|-6.7
|-0.35
|2016.0
|796.0
|297948.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.4
|0.4
|0.14
|298.95
|164.06
|260788.28
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|410.75
|3.85
|0.95
|433.2
|182.45
|131316.44
Adani Green Energy stock's today's high price was ₹1905.9 and the low price was ₹1872.8.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1874 with a percent change of -0.72% and a net change of -13.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|341.55
|-0.7
|-0.2
|360.35
|166.65
|331189.63
|Adani Green Energy
|1875.25
|-12.4
|-0.66
|2016.0
|796.0
|297045.69
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.2
|-0.8
|-0.29
|298.95
|164.06
|259672.21
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|409.0
|2.1
|0.52
|433.2
|182.45
|130756.97
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1879.15, experiencing a decrease of 0.45% with a net change of -8.5.
Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹1878.85 and the high price was ₹1905.90.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1889.85 with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.12. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|15.36%
|6 Months
|91.29%
|YTD
|18.24%
|1 Year
|114.3%
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1887.65 with a percent change of 2.93, resulting in a net change of 53.7.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 30950 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹1833.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!