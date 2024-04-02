Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1887.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1883.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1859, reached a high of 1909.45, and closed at 1833.95. The market cap stood at 299009.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 2016 and a low of 796. The BSE volume for the day was 30950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's high price for the day was 1905.9, while the low price was 1872.8.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1844.30
10 Days1855.58
20 Days1881.83
50 Days1820.30
100 Days1577.42
300 Days1271.57
02 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1905.9 and a low of 1872.8 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC343.20.950.28360.35166.65332789.58
Adani Green Energy1883.1-4.55-0.242016.0796.0298289.16
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.0-1.0-0.36298.95164.06259486.2
Adani Power588.3528.05.0589.3166.25226923.0
Tata Power409.953.050.75433.2182.45131060.68
02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1905.9 and a low of 1872.8 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC342.90.650.19360.35166.65332498.68
Adani Green Energy1880.95-6.7-0.352016.0796.0297948.59
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.40.40.14298.95164.06260788.28
Adani Power588.3528.05.0589.3166.25226923.0
Tata Power410.753.850.95433.2182.45131316.44
02 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's today's high price was 1905.9 and the low price was 1872.8.

02 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC341.55-0.7-0.2360.35166.65331189.63
Adani Green Energy1875.25-12.4-0.662016.0796.0297045.69
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.2-0.8-0.29298.95164.06259672.21
Adani Power588.3528.05.0589.3166.25226923.0
Tata Power409.02.10.52433.2182.45130756.97
02 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock's low price for the day was 1878.85 and the high price was 1905.90.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months15.36%
6 Months91.29%
YTD18.24%
1 Year114.3%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1887.65, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹1833.95

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1887.65 with a percent change of 2.93, resulting in a net change of 53.7.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1833.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 30950 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1833.95.

