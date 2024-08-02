Explore
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 1846.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1900.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1857.3 and closed at 1846.75. The high for the day was 1920.7 and the low was 1845. The market capitalization stood at 301092.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 2173.65 and the low was at 816. On the BSE, the volume traded was 211825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:03:06 AM IST

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Platinum Industries, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, and POCL Enterprises

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/breakout-stocks-to-buy-or-sell-zomato-to-adani-green-energy-sumeet-bagadia-recommends-five-shares-to-buy-today-11722562989083.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11931.75Support 11855.1
Resistance 21964.2Support 21810.9
Resistance 32008.4Support 31778.45
02 Aug 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 28.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2828 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 322.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00:07 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1846.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1920.7 & 1845 yesterday to end at 1900.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

