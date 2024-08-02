Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1857.3 and closed at ₹1846.75. The high for the day was ₹1920.7 and the low was ₹1845. The market capitalization stood at 301092.89 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2173.65 and the low was at ₹816. On the BSE, the volume traded was 211825 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1931.75
|Support 1
|1855.1
|Resistance 2
|1964.2
|Support 2
|1810.9
|Resistance 3
|2008.4
|Support 3
|1778.45
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 28.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2130.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2828 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 322.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1846.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1920.7 & ₹1845 yesterday to end at ₹1900.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend