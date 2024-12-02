Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1144 and closed at ₹1088.2, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.15 and a low of ₹1137.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172216.0 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2173.65, while the 52-week low is ₹870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,240,555 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 70.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 286.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1369.15 & ₹1137.15 yesterday to end at ₹1324.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.