Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 21.72 %. The stock closed at 1088.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1144 and closed at 1088.2, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of 1369.15 and a low of 1137.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 172216.0 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 2173.65, while the 52-week low is 870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,240,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 70.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6724 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 286.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1088.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1369.15 & 1137.15 yesterday to end at 1324.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

