Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1830.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1829.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1861 and a low of ₹1824.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹290511.56 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock ranged between a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 534 k & BSE volume was 67 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1861 & ₹1824.1 yesterday to end at ₹1834. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.