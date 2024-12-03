Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1324.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1364 and closed at 1324.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1445 and a low of 1301 during the day. With a market capitalization of 209710.1 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,943,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11415.2Support 11269.4
Resistance 21504.35Support 21212.75
Resistance 31561.0Support 31123.6
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 69.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7818 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 176.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1943 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1324.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1445 & 1301 yesterday to end at 1327.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

