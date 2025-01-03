Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1046.7 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹1055.5 and a low of ₹1035.1, reflecting some volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹165,769 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9, with a trading volume of 180,512 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
