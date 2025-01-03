Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1046.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1046.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1046.7 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 1055.5 and a low of 1035.1, reflecting some volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 165,769 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9, with a trading volume of 180,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1046.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1055.5 & 1035.1 yesterday to end at 1046.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

