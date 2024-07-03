Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1776.45 and closed at ₹1775.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1818.45, while the low was ₹1767.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹280,872.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low is ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 46,315 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1818.45 & ₹1767.95 yesterday to end at ₹1775.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.