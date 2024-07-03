Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1775.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1773.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1776.45 and closed at 1775.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1818.45, while the low was 1767.95. The market capitalization stood at 280,872.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2173.65, and the 52-week low is 816. The BSE volume for the day was 46,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 729 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1167 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 683 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1775.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1818.45 & 1767.95 yesterday to end at 1775.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

