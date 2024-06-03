Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock rises on positive trading day

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹2100.1, closed at ₹1915.25, with a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹1951. The market capitalization was ₹311,983.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2016, and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE trading volume was 425,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Green Energy until 12 AM has increased by 543.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2013.4, reflecting a 5.12% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signify potential further price declines.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a peak of 2023.0 and a trough of 1973.05 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance of 1996.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2034.18
|Support 1
|1984.23
|Resistance 2
|2053.57
|Support 2
|1953.67
|Resistance 3
|2084.13
|Support 3
|1934.28
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1897.53
|10 Days
|1872.04
|20 Days
|1817.02
|50 Days
|1838.24
|100 Days
|1804.47
|300 Days
|1438.53
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹2013.05, up 5.11% from yesterday's ₹1915.25
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1971.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2044.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2044.75 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Green Energy traded by 11 AM is 502.14% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2005.8, up by 4.73%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2057.32 and 1954.62 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1954.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2057.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1996.27
|Support 1
|1952.32
|Resistance 2
|2017.58
|Support 2
|1929.68
|Resistance 3
|2040.22
|Support 3
|1908.37
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1915.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2173.65 & ₹1951 yesterday to end at ₹1915.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend