Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock rises on positive trading day

03 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.11 %. The stock closed at 1915.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2013.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.