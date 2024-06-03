Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.11 %. The stock closed at 1915.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2013.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 2100.1, closed at 1915.25, with a high of 2173.65 and a low of 1951. The market capitalization was 311,983.12 crore. The 52-week high was 2016, and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE trading volume was 425,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1951 and a high of 2173.65 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 543.09% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Green Energy until 12 AM has increased by 543.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2013.4, reflecting a 5.12% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signify potential further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a peak of 2023.0 and a trough of 1973.05 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance of 1996.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12034.18Support 11984.23
Resistance 22053.57Support 21953.67
Resistance 32084.13Support 31934.28
03 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1897.53
10 Days1872.04
20 Days1817.02
50 Days1838.24
100 Days1804.47
300 Days1438.53
03 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹2013.05, up 5.11% from yesterday's ₹1915.25

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 1971.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2044.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2044.75 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 502.14% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Green Energy traded by 11 AM is 502.14% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2005.8, up by 4.73%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:42 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2057.32 and 1954.62 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1954.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2057.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11996.27Support 11952.32
Resistance 22017.58Support 21929.68
Resistance 32040.22Support 31908.37
03 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1915.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2173.65 & 1951 yesterday to end at 1915.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

