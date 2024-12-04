Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1327.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1349.95 and closed at 1327.95, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 1364 and a low of 1303.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 210,351.6 crores, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 720,579. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1327.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1364 & 1303.8 yesterday to end at 1312.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

