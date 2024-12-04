Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1349.95 and closed at ₹1327.95, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1364 and a low of ₹1303.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹210,351.6 crores, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 720,579. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1364 & ₹1303.8 yesterday to end at ₹1312.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.