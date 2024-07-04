Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1773.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1774.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1775 and closed at 1773.15. The high for the day was 1789.45 and the low was 1761.5. The market capitalization was 281078.64 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 25382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11786.95Support 11762.6
Resistance 21798.85Support 21750.15
Resistance 31811.3Support 31738.25
04 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 66.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 575 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1138 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 549 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1773.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1789.45 & 1761.5 yesterday to end at 1773.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.