Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:29:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.10 -1.31%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 525.00 -2.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.40 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,083.95 -0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,633.55 -0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downward Trading Pressure Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downward Trading Pressure Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1897.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1883.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1946.05 and closed slightly lower at 1945.20. The stock reached a high of 1957 and a low of 1890 during the session. With a market capitalization of 300,522.64 crore, the stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 46,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35:20 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1883.65, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1897.2

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 1883.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1870.87 and 1937.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1870.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1937.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at 1882.30. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 97.86%, reaching 1882.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months0.67%
6 Months-2.54%
YTD18.84%
1 Year97.86%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11937.32Support 11870.87
Resistance 21980.63Support 21847.73
Resistance 32003.77Support 31804.42
04 Sep 2024, 08:30:33 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
04 Sep 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 970 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1181 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 923 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1945.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1957 & 1890 yesterday to end at 1897.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue