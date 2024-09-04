Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downward Trading Pressure Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1946.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1945.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1957 and a low of ₹1890 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹300,522.64 crore, the stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 46,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹1883.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1870.87 and ₹1937.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1870.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1937.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.79%, currently trading at ₹1882.30. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 97.86%, reaching ₹1882.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|0.67%
|6 Months
|-2.54%
|YTD
|18.84%
|1 Year
|97.86%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1937.32
|Support 1
|1870.87
|Resistance 2
|1980.63
|Support 2
|1847.73
|Resistance 3
|2003.77
|Support 3
|1804.42
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 923 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1957 & ₹1890 yesterday to end at ₹1897.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend