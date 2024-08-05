Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1900.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11912.15Support 11858.5
Resistance 21940.3Support 21833.0
Resistance 31965.8Support 31804.85
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 27.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1936 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2907 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1827 k & BSE volume was 109 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1900.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1915.1 & 1858.6 yesterday to end at 1880.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

