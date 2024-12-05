Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1320 and closed at ₹1312.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1330 and a low of ₹1252 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹207,951.8 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at ₹2173.65 and the low at ₹870.9. A total of 286,280 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1309.97
|Support 1
|1231.82
|Resistance 2
|1359.08
|Support 2
|1202.78
|Resistance 3
|1388.12
|Support 3
|1153.67
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 79.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1330 & ₹1252 yesterday to end at ₹1260.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.