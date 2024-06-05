Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1705, reaching a high of ₹1726.8 and a low of ₹1544.1 before closing at ₹1646.4. The market capitalization was ₹262,917.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 169,105 shares traded.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1939.95 & a low of 1675.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2001.87
|Support 1
|1736.92
|Resistance 2
|2103.38
|Support 2
|1573.48
|Resistance 3
|2266.82
|Support 3
|1471.97
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has dropped by 1.72% to reach ₹1618, mirroring the decline seen in its industry counterparts. Companies like NTPC, Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are all experiencing decreases in their stock prices today. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.26% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|318.4
|-13.0
|-3.92
|395.0
|173.55
|308741.85
|Adani Power
|662.45
|-61.4
|-8.48
|896.75
|230.95
|255502.99
|Adani Green Energy
|1618.0
|-28.4
|-1.72
|2173.65
|816.0
|256296.46
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|282.0
|-13.9
|-4.7
|346.9
|175.84
|262276.92
|Tata Power
|397.8
|-1.8
|-0.45
|464.3
|214.25
|127176.34
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1726.8 & ₹1544.1 yesterday to end at ₹1646.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.