Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1646.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1654.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1705, reaching a high of 1726.8 and a low of 1544.1 before closing at 1646.4. The market capitalization was 262,917.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 169,105 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1939.95 & a low of 1675.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12001.87Support 11736.92
Resistance 22103.38Support 21573.48
Resistance 32266.82Support 31471.97
05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has dropped by 1.72% to reach 1618, mirroring the decline seen in its industry counterparts. Companies like NTPC, Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are all experiencing decreases in their stock prices today. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.26% and -0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC318.4-13.0-3.92395.0173.55308741.85
Adani Power662.45-61.4-8.48896.75230.95255502.99
Adani Green Energy1618.0-28.4-1.722173.65816.0256296.46
Power Grid Corporation Of India282.0-13.9-4.7346.9175.84262276.92
Tata Power397.8-1.8-0.45464.3214.25127176.34
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1646.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1726.8 & 1544.1 yesterday to end at 1646.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.