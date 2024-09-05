Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 1897.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1930 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1880 and closed at 1897.2, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1935 and a low of 1875 during the day. With a market capitalization of 305,718.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 41,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 10.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 836 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1163 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 794 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1897.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1935 & 1875 yesterday to end at 1930. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

