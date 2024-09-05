Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1880 and closed at ₹1897.2, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1875 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹305,718.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 41,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 10.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 794 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1935 & ₹1875 yesterday to end at ₹1930. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend