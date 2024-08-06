Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1801.05 and closed at ₹1880.45. The high for the day was ₹1852.95, while the low was ₹1760. The market capitalization stood at ₹280,151.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low is ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 98,246 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1759 k & BSE volume was 98 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1852.95 & ₹1760 yesterday to end at ₹1768.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.