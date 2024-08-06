Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.95 %. The stock closed at 1880.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1768.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1801.05 and closed at 1880.45. The high for the day was 1852.95, while the low was 1760. The market capitalization stood at 280,151.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2173.65 and the 52-week low is 816. The BSE volume for the day was 98,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1858 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2979 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1759 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1880.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1852.95 & 1760 yesterday to end at 1768.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

