Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 1260.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1229.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1266.8 and closed slightly lower at 1260.75. The stock reached a high of 1271 and a low of 1220 during the day. With a market capitalization of 199,722.7 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,922 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.80%, currently trading at 1219.85. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 21.35%, also landing at 1219.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.1%
3 Months-34.61%
6 Months-34.08%
YTD-23.01%
1 Year-21.35%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.37Support 11209.77
Resistance 21290.78Support 21189.58
Resistance 31310.97Support 31159.17
06 Dec 2024, 08:34:51 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 83.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:18:09 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8341 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:22 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1260.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1271 & 1220 yesterday to end at 1229.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

