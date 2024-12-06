Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1266.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹1260.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1271 and a low of ₹1220 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹199,722.7 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,922 shares for the day.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹1219.85. Over the past year, the stock has dropped by 21.35%, also landing at ₹1219.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.1%
|3 Months
|-34.61%
|6 Months
|-34.08%
|YTD
|-23.01%
|1 Year
|-21.35%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.37
|Support 1
|1209.77
|Resistance 2
|1290.78
|Support 2
|1189.58
|Resistance 3
|1310.97
|Support 3
|1159.17
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 83.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1271 & ₹1220 yesterday to end at ₹1229.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.