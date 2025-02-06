Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1026.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹1018. The stock reached a high of ₹1026.85 and a low of ₹1000.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹159,000.02 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 111,397 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1015.03 and 1000.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1000.63 and selling near hourly resistance 1015.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1009.57
|Support 1
|1001.32
|Resistance 2
|1014.28
|Support 2
|997.78
|Resistance 3
|1017.82
|Support 3
|993.07
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1026.85 & ₹1000.60 yesterday to end at ₹1003.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.