Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1018 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1026.85 and closed slightly lower at 1018. The stock reached a high of 1026.85 and a low of 1000.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 159,000.02 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 111,397 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.90.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1015.03 and 1000.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1000.63 and selling near hourly resistance 1015.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11009.57Support 11001.32
Resistance 21014.28Support 2997.78
Resistance 31017.82Support 3993.07
06 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1018 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1026.85 & 1000.60 yesterday to end at 1003.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

