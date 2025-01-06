Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1046.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1038.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1047.1 and closed slightly lower at 1046.9. The stock reached a high of 1069.6 and a low of 1036 during the session. With a market capitalization of 164,462.2 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 291,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4513 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 291 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1046.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1069.6 & 1036 yesterday to end at 1038.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.