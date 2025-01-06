Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1047.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹1046.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1069.6 and a low of ₹1036 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹164,462.2 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 291,909 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 291 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1069.6 & ₹1036 yesterday to end at ₹1038.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend