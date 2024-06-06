Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 1827.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1888.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1886.65, reached a high of 1918.75, and a low of 1867.8 before closing at 1827.6. The market capitalization stood at 299215.81 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 2173.65 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has increased by 3.41% to reach 1890, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward movement. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power778.051.857.14896.75230.95300069.93
Power Grid Corporation Of India303.44.651.56346.9175.84282180.2
Adani Green Energy1890.062.43.412173.65816.0299382.14
Tata Power434.411.752.78464.3214.25138877.33
Adani Energy Solutions1001.048.65.11250.0686.9111660.82
06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1827.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1918.75 & 1867.8 yesterday to end at 1827.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

