Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1886.65, reached a high of ₹1918.75, and a low of ₹1867.8 before closing at ₹1827.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹299215.81 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹2173.65 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41373 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has increased by 3.41% to reach ₹1890, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward movement. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|778.0
|51.85
|7.14
|896.75
|230.95
|300069.93
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|303.4
|4.65
|1.56
|346.9
|175.84
|282180.2
|Adani Green Energy
|1890.0
|62.4
|3.41
|2173.65
|816.0
|299382.14
|Tata Power
|434.4
|11.75
|2.78
|464.3
|214.25
|138877.33
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1001.0
|48.6
|5.1
|1250.0
|686.9
|111660.82
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1918.75 & ₹1867.8 yesterday to end at ₹1827.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend