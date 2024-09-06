Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 1930 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1930.4 and closed at the same price, with a high of 1945 and a low of 1886.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 299,477.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,319 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11928.53Support 11866.53
Resistance 21968.77Support 21844.77
Resistance 31990.53Support 31804.53
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 12.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 598 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1162 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 576 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1930 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1945 & 1886.1 yesterday to end at 1890.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.