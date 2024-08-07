Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1780.25, reached a high of ₹1823.85, and a low of ₹1743.45 before closing at ₹1768.6. The market capitalization was ₹277205.68 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 59852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1796.93
|Support 1
|1717.93
|Resistance 2
|1849.47
|Support 2
|1691.47
|Resistance 3
|1875.93
|Support 3
|1638.93
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 22.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2130.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1125 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1823.85 & ₹1743.45 yesterday to end at ₹1750. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.