Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1768.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1750 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1780.25, reached a high of 1823.85, and a low of 1743.45 before closing at 1768.6. The market capitalization was 277205.68 crore with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 59852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11796.93Support 11717.93
Resistance 21849.47Support 21691.47
Resistance 31875.93Support 31638.93
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 22.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1185 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3012 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1125 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1768.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1823.85 & 1743.45 yesterday to end at 1750. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

