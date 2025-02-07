Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 1018 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.90 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1026.85 and closed slightly lower at 1018. The stock reached a high of 1026.85 and a low of 993.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 157,993.64 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at 2173.65, while the low is 870.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.9Support 1985.5
Resistance 21038.1Support 2973.3
Resistance 31050.3Support 3953.1
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1551.0, 55.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
07 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1324 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4365 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1097 k & BSE volume was 227 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1018 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1026.85 & 993.20 yesterday to end at 996.90. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

