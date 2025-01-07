Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -5.34 %. The stock closed at 1038.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 982.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1038.25 and closed slightly higher at 1038.35. The stock reached a high of 1041.6 and dipped to a low of 980. The market capitalization stood at 155,647 crore, with a trading volume of 545,612 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 2173.65, while the 52-week low is 870.9, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11020.67Support 1960.17
Resistance 21060.83Support 2939.83
Resistance 31081.17Support 3899.67
07 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 129.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
07 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4496 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 545 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1038.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1041.6 & 980 yesterday to end at 982.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

