Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1845 and closed at ₹1863.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1847.9, while the low was ₹1815. The market capitalization stood at ₹291770.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 13635 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy dropped by 1.55% today to reach ₹1835.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, NTPC, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.5% and 0.46% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|350.25
|0.25
|0.07
|395.0
|173.55
|339625.73
|Adani Green Energy
|1835.05
|-28.9
|-1.55
|2173.65
|816.0
|290677.88
|Adani Power
|754.65
|5.45
|0.73
|896.75
|230.95
|291063.98
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|299.85
|-0.65
|-0.22
|346.9
|175.84
|278878.49
|Tata Power
|432.15
|0.65
|0.15
|464.3
|214.25
|138158.0
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1847.9 & ₹1815 yesterday to end at ₹1863.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend