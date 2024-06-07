Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1863.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1841.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1845 and closed at 1863.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1847.9, while the low was 1815. The market capitalization stood at 291770.86 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 13635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy dropped by 1.55% today to reach 1835.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. While Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, NTPC, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.5% and 0.46% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC350.250.250.07395.0173.55339625.73
Adani Green Energy1835.05-28.9-1.552173.65816.0290677.88
Adani Power754.655.450.73896.75230.95291063.98
Power Grid Corporation Of India299.85-0.65-0.22346.9175.84278878.49
Tata Power432.150.650.15464.3214.25138158.0
07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1863.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1847.9 & 1815 yesterday to end at 1863.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

