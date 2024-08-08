Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1773.05, reached a high of ₹1790.4, and closed at ₹1749.35. The low for the day was ₹1763.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹280,785.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 26,940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's stock price has increased by 0.46% today, trading at ₹1780.80. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 80.08% to reach ₹1780.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-7.58%
|6 Months
|-5.01%
|YTD
|10.99%
|1 Year
|80.08%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1785.2
|Support 1
|1756.25
|Resistance 2
|1803.05
|Support 2
|1745.15
|Resistance 3
|1814.15
|Support 3
|1727.3
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 22.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2130.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 576 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1790.4 & ₹1763.95 yesterday to end at ₹1772.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.