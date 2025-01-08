LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Slide in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1005.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.