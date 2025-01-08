Explore
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Slide in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Slide in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1005.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 983.15 and closed slightly lower at 982.95. The stock reached a high of 1014.55 and maintained a low of 983.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 159,274.5 crore, the company has seen a significant 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 365,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:02 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹991.75, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1005.7

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 991.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 988.8 and 1018.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 988.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1018.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:19 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at 1003.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by 40.15%, also reaching 1003.00. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, now standing at 23707.90. Please note that the data is accurate up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months-42.13%
6 Months-42.75%
YTD-3.38%
1 Year-40.15%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46:07 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11018.5Support 1988.8
Resistance 21031.5Support 2972.1
Resistance 31048.2Support 3959.1
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:03 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 124.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4461 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹982.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1014.55 & 983.15 yesterday to end at 1005.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

