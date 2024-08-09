Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock closed at ₹1772.6 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1784.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1801.5 and a low of ₹1765.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,458.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 54,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 539 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1801.5 & ₹1765.65 yesterday to end at ₹1776.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.