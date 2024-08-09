Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1772.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1776.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock closed at 1772.6 on the last trading day with an open price of 1784.85. The stock reached a high of 1801.5 and a low of 1765.65. The market capitalization stood at 281,458.81 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65, and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 54,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 593 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3011 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 539 k & BSE volume was 54 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1772.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1801.5 & 1765.65 yesterday to end at 1776.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.