Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1236.95 and closed at ₹1229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1267 and a low of ₹1206.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹194,772.6 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE volume recorded was 407,766 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹1205.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1188.85 and ₹1249.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1188.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1249.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹1215.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 25.46%, also standing at ₹1215.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.55%
|3 Months
|-35.44%
|6 Months
|-35.06%
|YTD
|-24.19%
|1 Year
|-25.46%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1249.7
|Support 1
|1188.85
|Resistance 2
|1288.7
|Support 2
|1167.0
|Resistance 3
|1310.55
|Support 3
|1128.0
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 86.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8489 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1229.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1267 & ₹1206.1 yesterday to end at ₹1210.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.