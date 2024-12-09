Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1210.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1236.95 and closed at 1229.7. The stock reached a high of 1267 and a low of 1206.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 194,772.6 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE volume recorded was 407,766 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1205.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1210.35

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 1205.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1188.85 and 1249.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1188.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1249.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at 1215.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 25.46%, also standing at 1215.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.55%
3 Months-35.44%
6 Months-35.06%
YTD-24.19%
1 Year-25.46%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11249.7Support 11188.85
Resistance 21288.7Support 21167.0
Resistance 31310.55Support 31128.0
09 Dec 2024, 08:33:47 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 86.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8489 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1229.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1267 & 1206.1 yesterday to end at 1210.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

