Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1006.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹1005.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1010.6 and a low of ₹981.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹156,652.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 200,182 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1702 k & BSE volume was 200 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1010.6 & ₹981.05 yesterday to end at ₹989.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend