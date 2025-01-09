Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 1005.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1006.2 and closed slightly lower at 1005.7. The stock reached a high of 1010.6 and a low of 981.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 156,652.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 200,182 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1902 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4395 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1702 k & BSE volume was 200 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1005.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1010.6 & 981.05 yesterday to end at 989.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

