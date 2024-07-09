Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1754.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1759.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1755.05 and closed at 1754.15. The high for the day was 1765 and the low was 1728.1. The market capitalization stood at 278,702.59 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 30,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 65.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 521 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 715 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 490 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1754.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1765 & 1728.1 yesterday to end at 1754.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.