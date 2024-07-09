Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1755.05 and closed at ₹1754.15. The high for the day was ₹1765 and the low was ₹1728.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹278,702.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 30,144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 65.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 490 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1765 & ₹1728.1 yesterday to end at ₹1754.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.