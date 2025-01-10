Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 989.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 977.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 990.1 and closed slightly lower at 989.65. The stock reached a high of 1000.35 and a low of 975.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 154,878.78 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 184,584 on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1994.4Support 1967.5
Resistance 21011.65Support 2957.85
Resistance 31021.3Support 3940.6
10 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 130.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1422 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4327 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1237 k & BSE volume was 184 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹989.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1000.35 & 975.5 yesterday to end at 977.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

