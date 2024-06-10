Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1863.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1845, closed at 1863.95 with a high of 1889.15 and a low of 1815. The market capitalization stood at 295231.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 90537 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11895.27Support 11819.12
Resistance 21930.18Support 21777.88
Resistance 31971.42Support 31742.97
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 73.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1778 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3051 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1687 k & BSE volume was 90 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1863.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1889.15 & 1815 yesterday to end at 1863.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

