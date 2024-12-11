Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 1216.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1227.95 and closed at 1216.75, experiencing a high of 1227.95 and a low of 1166.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 192,768.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.90. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 128,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11213.42Support 11153.82
Resistance 21248.98Support 21129.78
Resistance 31273.02Support 31094.22
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 91.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8758 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 128 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1216.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1227.95 & 1166.45 yesterday to end at 1176.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

