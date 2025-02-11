Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹999.70 and closed at ₹989.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹999.70 and a low of ₹951 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹151,131.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹870.90, with a trading volume of 143,346 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1527 k & BSE volume was 143 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹999.70 & ₹951 yesterday to end at ₹953.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend