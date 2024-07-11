Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1765.05 and closed at ₹1757.7. The high for the day was ₹1770 and the low was ₹1732.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹278037.3 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was at ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 64480 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 438 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1770 & ₹1732.8 yesterday to end at ₹1755.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.