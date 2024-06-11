Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1899 and closed at ₹1887.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1899 and the low was ₹1860.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹296,998.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2173.65 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 73.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.36% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Green Energy until 10 AM is 59.36% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1871.55, showing a decrease of 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1877.95 & a low of 1865.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1879.17
|Support 1
|1866.22
|Resistance 2
|1885.03
|Support 2
|1859.13
|Resistance 3
|1892.12
|Support 3
|1853.27
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live:
ADANI GREEN ENERGY
ADANI GREEN ENERGY
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price dropped by 0.52% to reach ₹1877.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Power is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|366.55
|2.0
|0.55
|395.0
|182.65
|355431.3
|Adani Power
|765.95
|-3.9
|-0.51
|896.75
|230.95
|295422.32
|Adani Green Energy
|1877.55
|-9.75
|-0.52
|2173.65
|816.0
|297410.02
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|316.5
|0.75
|0.24
|346.9
|177.6
|294363.99
|Tata Power
|451.2
|3.3
|0.74
|464.3
|215.65
|144248.27
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1887.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1899 & ₹1860.95 yesterday to end at ₹1887.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.