Tue Jun 11 2024 11:08:43
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1887.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1874.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1899 and closed at 1887.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1899 and the low was 1860.95. The market capitalization stood at 296,998.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 2173.65 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:06:35 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 73.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.36% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Green Energy until 10 AM is 59.36% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1871.55, showing a decrease of 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:39:33 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1877.95 & a low of 1865.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11879.17Support 11866.22
Resistance 21885.03Support 21859.13
Resistance 31892.12Support 31853.27
11 Jun 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

11 Jun 2024, 09:52:08 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price dropped by 0.52% to reach 1877.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Power is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC366.552.00.55395.0182.65355431.3
Adani Power765.95-3.9-0.51896.75230.95295422.32
Adani Green Energy1877.55-9.75-0.522173.65816.0297410.02
Power Grid Corporation Of India316.50.750.24346.9177.6294363.99
Tata Power451.23.30.74464.3215.65144248.27
11 Jun 2024, 09:30:32 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1887.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1899 & 1860.95 yesterday to end at 1887.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

